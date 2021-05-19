Log in
Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
News
Summary
BVB
DE0005493092
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
(BVB)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
05/19 05:42:44 am
6.443
EUR
+1.38%
05:34a
BORUSSIA DORTMUND KGAA
: Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/10
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
: publishes preliminary figures for the third quarter (Q3) of the 2020/2021 financial year
PU
05/10
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KGAA
: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
BORUSSIA DORTMUND KGAA : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
05/19/2021 | 05:34am EDT
Berenberg is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 7.20.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
More news
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
335 M
410 M
410 M
Net income 2021
-67,6 M
-82,7 M
-82,7 M
Net Debt 2021
57,9 M
70,8 M
70,8 M
P/E ratio 2021
-9,56x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
585 M
714 M
715 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,92x
EV / Sales 2022
1,71x
Nbr of Employees
830
Free-Float
59,8%
More Financials
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
5
Average target price
6,43 €
Last Close Price
6,36 €
Spread / Highest target
13,3%
Spread / Average Target
1,10%
Spread / Lowest Target
-5,59%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Hans-Joachim Watzke
Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhard Rauball
President
Thomas Treß
Chief Financial Officer
Gerd Pieper
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Geske
Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
16.82%
714
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.
-0.70%
91 267
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.
-9.60%
45 823
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.
26.96%
24 904
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED
16.93%
24 810
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
18.52%
18 483
More Results
