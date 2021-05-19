Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN

(BVB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BORUSSIA DORTMUND KGAA : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating

05/19/2021 | 05:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Berenberg is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 7.20.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
05:34aBORUSSIA DORTMUND KGAA  : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/10BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESE : publishes preliminary figures for the thi..
PU
05/10BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication ..
EQ
05/10BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESE : publishes preliminary figures for the thi..
EQ
04/23Swiss court convicts German financier Homm in long-running fraud case
RE
04/20French minister Beaune urges UEFA to take tough measures over Super League
RE
04/19European soccer club shares jump after Super League announcement
RE
04/19BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESE : Positive decision in DFL licensing procee..
PU
04/19PRESS RELEASE : Positive decision in DFL licensing proceeding
DJ
04/19BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESE : Positive decision in DFL licensing procee..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 335 M 410 M 410 M
Net income 2021 -67,6 M -82,7 M -82,7 M
Net Debt 2021 57,9 M 70,8 M 70,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,56x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 585 M 714 M 715 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 830
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Duration : Period :
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,43 €
Last Close Price 6,36 €
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhard Rauball President
Thomas Treß Chief Financial Officer
Gerd Pieper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Geske Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN16.82%714
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-0.70%91 267
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-9.60%45 823
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.26.96%24 904
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED16.93%24 810
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.18.52%18 483