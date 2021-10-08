Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA -3

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
70554 08.10.2021
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239604&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 08, 2021 13:59 ET (17:59 GMT)