    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN

(BVB)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/08 02:06:30 pm
4.804 EUR   -1.40%
02:00pBorussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA -3-
DJ
02:00pBorussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA english -2-
DJ
02:00pBorussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA english
DJ
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA -3-

10/08/2021 | 02:00pm EDT
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA 
              Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209 
              44137 Dortmund 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70554 08.10.2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239604&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 08, 2021 13:59 ET (17:59 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2022 362 M 419 M 419 M
Net income 2022 -11,8 M -13,7 M -13,7 M
Net Debt 2022 46,9 M 54,3 M 54,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -44,3x
Yield 2022 1,23%
Capitalization 538 M 622 M 622 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 806
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,87 €
Average target price 6,53 €
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhard Rauball President
Thomas Treß Chief Financial Officer
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Geske Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN-7.87%622
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.10.85%101 377
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.1.88%50 999
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.30.14%25 986
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.34.69%21 757
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-7.74%20 150