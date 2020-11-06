Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
11/06/2020 | 09:20am EST
06.11.2020 / 12:07
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)