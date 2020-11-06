Log in
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11/06/2020 | 09:20am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

06.11.2020 / 12:07
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 13, 2020
Address: https://aktie.bvb.de/Publikationen/Quartalsfinanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 13, 2020
Address: https://aktie.bvb.de/eng/Publications/Quarterly-Financial-Reports

06.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1146163  06.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1146163&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 441 M 524 M 524 M
Net income 2021 -65,4 M -77,6 M -77,6 M
Net Debt 2021 19,2 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,57x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 429 M 508 M 510 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 902
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Duration : Period :
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 7,70 €
Last Close Price 4,67 €
Spread / Highest target 82,1%
Spread / Average Target 65,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhard Rauball President
Gerd Pieper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Treß Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Geske Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN-46.95%508
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-13.90%72 410
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.5.95%49 758
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-8.94%18 988
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-8.91%14 581
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-23.42%11 970
