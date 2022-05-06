Log in
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN

(BVB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/06 10:21:38 am EDT
3.718 EUR   -0.27%
06:07aBorussia Dortmund publishes preliminary figures for the third quarter (Q3) of the 2021/2022 financial year
EQ
04/20Positive decision in DFL licensing proceeding
EQ
03/03BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05/06/2022 | 09:55am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

06.05.2022 / 15:54
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: https://aktie.bvb.de/Publikationen/Quartalsfinanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: https://aktie.bvb.de/eng/Publications/Quarterly-Financial-Reports

06.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1346345  06.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1346345&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
