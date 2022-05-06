Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
05/06/2022 | 09:55am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
06.05.2022 / 15:54
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)