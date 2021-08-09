Log in
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN

(BVB)
Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien : Annual press conference - preliminary results fiscal year 2020/2021

08/09/2021 | 03:43am EDT
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Conference
annual press conference - preliminary results fiscal year 2020/2021

09.08.2021 / 09:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The annual press conference of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA regarding the preliminary results for the financial year 2020/2021 will take place in Dortmund today on 11:30 CET. The conference can be followed real-time via LIVE-Stream hosted at our IR website https://tv.bvb.de as well as http://aktie.bvb.de.

Dortmund, August 9th, 2021

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH



Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

09.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1224911

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1224911  09.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224911&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 335 M 394 M 394 M
Net income 2021 -74,7 M -87,8 M -87,8 M
Net Debt 2021 65,3 M 76,8 M 76,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,87x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 586 M 690 M 690 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 816
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Duration : Period :
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,38 €
Average target price 6,67 €
Spread / Average Target 4,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhard Rauball President
Thomas Treß Chief Financial Officer
Gerd Pieper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Geske Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN17.19%690
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-1.99%89 633
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-12.09%44 488
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.12.45%22 456
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.16.24%18 346
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.1,442.45%16 786