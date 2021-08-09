Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien : Annual press conference - preliminary results fiscal year 2020/2021
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Conference
annual press conference - preliminary results fiscal year 2020/2021
09.08.2021 / 09:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The annual press conference of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA regarding the preliminary results for the financial year 2020/2021 will take place in Dortmund today on 11:30 CET. The conference can be followed real-time via LIVE-Stream hosted at our IR website
https://tv.bvb.de as well as http://aktie.bvb.de.
Dortmund, August 9
th, 2021
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
Sales 2021
335 M
394 M
394 M
Net income 2021
-74,7 M
-87,8 M
-87,8 M
Net Debt 2021
65,3 M
76,8 M
76,8 M
P/E ratio 2021
-7,87x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
586 M
690 M
690 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,94x
EV / Sales 2022
1,61x
Nbr of Employees
816
Free-Float
59,8%
