Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN

(BVB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:44 2022-11-29 am EST
3.506 EUR   -0.45%
07:31aBorussia Dortmund Gmbh Kommanditgesellschaft Auf Aktien : BVB supports organic cotton farming in India
PU
11/17Borussia Dortmund Gmbh & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft Auf Aktien Announces Resignation of Bjørn Gulden from the Supervisory Board, Effective December 31 2022
CI
11/17Bjørn Gulden resigns from the supervisory board
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien : BVB supports organic cotton farming in India

11/29/2022 | 07:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"From the field to the fanshop" initiative by BMZ and textile company BRANDS Fashion: Borussia Dortmund, in association with eight football clubs from the top two flights of the Bundesliga, is committed to fair organic cotton during the production of its fan merchandise.

This year, for the first time, nine football clubs from the top two tiers of the Bundesliga (1. FC Union Berlin, Arminia Bielefeld, Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt, FC St. Pauli, Hamburger SV, SV Werder Bremen, VfB Stuttgart and VfL Wolfsburg) have joined forces to support 450 small farmers from a cotton cooperative in India in converting to the cultivation of organic cotton over the next three years.

The clubs in this alliance will also purchase cotton from the project in the future and process it for their club merchandise. The first articles will likely be available in the fan shops from next summer. At the same time, the project offers children and young people in the neighbouring communities of cotton cultivation educational prospects through sports training. Girls and young women in particular are set to benefit from this.

The initiative was launched by the German Federal Ministry for Cooperation and Development (BMZ) together with the textile company BRANDS Fashion. The German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) is also supporting its implementation.

Background

Smallholder families benefit from organic cotton cultivation

India is the world's largest cotton producer with 6.2 million tonnes of cotton annually and 35 percent of the global cultivated area. However, the excessive use of pesticides still affects soil and water quality. For many smallholders, the income is not enough to live on. At the same time, there is a growing demand for sustainable and especially organic textile products.

The GIZ global project "Sustainability and Value Creation in Agricultural Supply Chains (AgriChains)" and the Rapar & Dhrangadhra Farmers Producer Company (RDFC) therefore support 450 smallholder farmers over a period of three years during the entire conversion phase from conventional to organic cotton - for example, through training in sustainable cultivation practices or access to improved seeds. By increasing the supply and purchasing the cotton already during the conversion phase, the smallholder farms are expected to produce around two tonnes of cotton per hectare for the clubs' merchandise in the future. In the meantime, all the clubs are undertaking to purchase the articles already during the conversion phase. Through high-quality and responsible production, small farmers are to benefit from higher incomes in the long term and the environment is to be protected.

Fair play: Sports activities for disadvantaged children and young people

Local children and young people will also benefit from the commitment of the various Bundesliga clubs - they often suffer from a lack of access to educational opportunities. Together with the Indian non-governmental organisation Youth For Change (YFC), the project offers sports programmes in ten communities in the cotton growing regions for children and youth. The programmes are advised and managed by the GIZ global project "Sport for Development".

The aim is to strengthen the self-esteem and self-confidence of around 1,000 children and young people through sports activities and to improve their performance at school. At the same time, they are sensitised to environmental protection and resource conservation. Special attention is paid to girls and young women. They are often particularly affected by the challenges in the farming regions and the lack of educational opportunities. Sports coaches from the various communities will be trained for the project. As ambassadors, they will run the sports programmes and are important contact persons for the children and young people - on and off the field.

Attachments

Disclaimer

BV Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2022 12:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
07:31aBorussia Dortmund Gmbh Kommanditgese : BVB supports organic cotton farming in India
PU
11/17Borussia Dortmund Gmbh & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft Auf Aktien Announces Resignation of ..
CI
11/17Bjørn Gulden resigns from the supervisory board
EQ
11/15Bvb-share : Hauck & Aufhäuser confirms “buy” recommendation 
EQ
11/11Borussia Dortmund Gmbh Kommanditgese : Quarterly Financial Report 1st Quarter 2022/2023
PU
11/11Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Reports Earnings Results ..
CI
11/04Afr : Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of qu..
EQ
11/04Borussia Dortmund reports preliminary figures for the first quarter (Q1) of the 2022/20..
EQ
10/31Sustainability Report : Borussia unites, Borussia gets to work
PU
10/28Borussia Dortmund Gmbh Kommanditgese : Presentation Fiscal Year 2021/2022 (7.07 MB)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 402 M 418 M 418 M
Net income 2023 6,25 M 6,49 M 6,49 M
Net cash 2023 46,7 M 48,5 M 48,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 58,7x
Yield 2023 1,70%
Capitalization 389 M 404 M 404 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 896
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Duration : Period :
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,52 €
Average target price 5,60 €
Spread / Average Target 59,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhard Rauball President
Thomas Treß CFO, MD-Finance, Organization, Legal & IR
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robin Steden Head-Compliance & Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN-18.85%404
CHINA SPORTS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-39.75%1 213
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.-18.96%734
AFC AJAX NV-22.18%217
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE39.50%164
ALLOT LTD.-68.43%140