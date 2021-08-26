Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien : Hauck & Aufhäuser initiates research coverage of BVB share with a 'buy' recommendation and a target share price of 8.00 EUR
08/26/2021 | 05:10am EDT
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Research Update
Hauck & Aufhäuser initiates research coverage of BVB share with a 'buy' recommendation and a target share price of 8.00 EUR
26.08.2021 / 11:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG, Hamburg, initiates research coverage of BVB share according to its initial research study dated August 26th, 2021 with a "buy recommendation and a target price of 8.00 EUR.
For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie.