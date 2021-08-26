Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien : Hauck & Aufhäuser initiates research coverage of BVB share with a 'buy' recommendation and a target share price of 8.00 EUR

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Research Update

Hauck & Aufhäuser initiates research coverage of BVB share with a 'buy' recommendation and a target share price of 8.00 EUR



26.08.2021 / 11:08

Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG, Hamburg, initiates research coverage of BVB share according to its initial research study dated August 26th, 2021 with a "buy recommendation and a target price of 8.00 EUR. For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie. Dortmund, August 26th, 2021 Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

