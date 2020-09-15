Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien : Partial return of stadium spectators to the Bundesliga start

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Partial return of stadium spectators to the Bundesliga start



15.09.2020

Several thousand fans can be there live again at the start of the season for Borussia Dortmund's home match against Borussia Mönchengladbach in SIGNAL IDUNA PARK and also in the next following home matches. After a first six-week test phase, a reassessment is to take place at the end of October 2020. The permissible number of spectators will shortly be determined individually for the Dortmund stadium in coordination with the competent authorities, whereby the maximum permissible maximum capacity during the six-week test phase may not exceed 20 percent of the stadium capacity.

We are very grateful to the politicians and the authorities for this decision. For weeks, our employees have meticulously prepared for every possible situation, so that we are able to open the stadium gates for spectators at short notice and at the same time comply with all hygiene and health protection requirements.

