Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN

(BVB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien : Partial return of stadium spectators to the Bundesliga start

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Partial return of stadium spectators to the Bundesliga start

15.09.2020 / 19:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Several thousand fans can be there live again at the start of the season for Borussia Dortmund's home match against Borussia Mönchengladbach in SIGNAL IDUNA PARK and also in the next following home matches. After a first six-week test phase, a reassessment is to take place at the end of October 2020. The permissible number of spectators will shortly be determined individually for the Dortmund stadium in coordination with the competent authorities, whereby the maximum permissible maximum capacity during the six-week test phase may not exceed 20 percent of the stadium capacity.

We are very grateful to the politicians and the authorities for this decision. For weeks, our employees have meticulously prepared for every possible situation, so that we are able to open the stadium gates for spectators at short notice and at the same time comply with all hygiene and health protection requirements.

Dortmund, 15th September 2020

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH



Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

15.09.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1132135

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1132135  15.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1132135&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
01:05pBORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESE : Partial return of stadium spectators to t..
EQ
08/17BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESE : discloses preliminary figures for the 201..
PU
08/17BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESE : discloses preliminary figures for the 201..
EQ
08/17BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESE : annual press conference - preliminary res..
EQ
08/04BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESE : Bundesliga resolves the first uniform req..
EQ
06/29BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESE : gives an outlook on the results for the 2..
EQ
05/27BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 o..
EQ
05/08BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication ..
EQ
05/08BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESE : publishes preliminary figures for the thi..
PU
05/08BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESE : publishes preliminary figures for the thi..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 426 M 504 M 504 M
Net income 2020 -31,4 M -37,1 M -37,1 M
Net Debt 2020 7,92 M 9,38 M 9,38 M
P/E ratio 2020 -16,8x
Yield 2020 0,30%
Capitalization 530 M 628 M 627 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 905
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Duration : Period :
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,27 €
Last Close Price 5,76 €
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhard Rauball President
Gerd Pieper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Treß Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Geske Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN-34.55%629
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-13.10%73 077
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-0.74%45 764
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-12.31%17 305
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-11.30%13 546
VAIL RESORTS, INC.-8.63%8 804
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group