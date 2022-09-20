Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien : Presentation Fiscal Year 2021/2022 (7.40 MB)

This presentation might contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations as at the date on which this presentation was prepared for the first time. They are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ considerably from those described in the forward-looking statements. A large number of these risks and uncertainties are dependent on factors which are outside the control of BORUSSIA DORTMUND GmbH & Co. KGaA and which cannot be assessed with certainty from
today's perspective. These factors include future market conditions and economic developments, the behaviour of
other market participants, the generation of unexpected synergies and legal and political decisions. BORUSSIA DORTMUND GmbH & Co. KGaA is not obligated to publish corrections to these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or circumstances which may occur subsequent to the publication of this material.
This presentation has been prepared solely for informational purposes. It constitutes neither an offer for sale nor a call to purchase or subscribe securities in any country, including the United States. This presentation does not contain any public offer of shares; no offering memorandum is published.
This presentation may not be reproduced, disseminated or published without the express prior consent of BORUSSIA DORTMUND GmbH & Co. KGaA.
Our management
17
17
11
15
HANS-JOACHIM WATZKE
THOMAS TREß
CARSTEN CRAMER
DR. ROBIN STEDEN
CEO
CFO
CMO
HEAD OF IR &
LEGAL COUNSEL
Number of years with Borussia Dortmund
Introduction of Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund is one of the most successful football clubs in the world
BORUSSIA DORTMUND's Bundesliga ranking
1
1
2
2
2
2
2
3
4
3
5
6
7
Covid-19 impact
Champions
League Final
536
120
117
406
376
370
370
24
Total group revenue (EURm)(1)
305
276
334
261
215
115
110
151
2008/09A
2009/10A
2010/11A
2011/12A
2012/13A
2013/14A
2014/15A
2015/16A
2016/17A
2017/18A
2018/19A
2019/20A
2020/21A
Total group revenue
Transfer proceeds
IFRIC revenue adjustments(2)
Note(s): 1) Figures based on IFRS principles; 2) Adjusted to IFRIC update: transfer proceeds not to be recognised as revenue;
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
