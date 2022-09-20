Advanced search
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN

(BVB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:23 2022-09-20 am EDT
3.676 EUR   +0.60%
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN : Presentation Fiscal Year 2021/2022 (7.40 MB)
PU
Borussia Dortmund publishes preliminary figures for the 2021/2022 financial year
EQ
Annual press conference – preliminary results fiscal year 2021/2022
EQ
Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien : Presentation Fiscal Year 2021/2022 (7.40 MB)

09/20/2022 | 02:30am EDT
© Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Disclaimer

This presentation might contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations as at the date on which this presentation was prepared for the first time. They are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ considerably from those described in the forward-looking statements. A large number of these risks and uncertainties are dependent on factors which are outside the control of BORUSSIA DORTMUND GmbH & Co. KGaA and which cannot be assessed with certainty from

today's perspective. These factors include future market conditions and economic developments, the behaviour of

other market participants, the generation of unexpected synergies and legal and political decisions. BORUSSIA DORTMUND GmbH & Co. KGaA is not obligated to publish corrections to these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or circumstances which may occur subsequent to the publication of this material.

This presentation has been prepared solely for informational purposes. It constitutes neither an offer for sale nor a call to purchase or subscribe securities in any country, including the United States. This presentation does not contain any public offer of shares; no offering memorandum is published.

This presentation may not be reproduced, disseminated or published without the express prior consent of BORUSSIA DORTMUND GmbH & Co. KGaA.

Page 2 | September 2022 | Financial Year 2021/2022

Our management

17

17

11

15

HANS-JOACHIM WATZKE

THOMAS TREß

CARSTEN CRAMER

DR. ROBIN STEDEN

CEO

CFO

CMO

HEAD OF IR &

LEGAL COUNSEL

Number of years with Borussia Dortmund

Page 3 | September 2022 | Financial Year 2021/2022

Introduction of Borussia Dortmund

Page 4 | September 2022 | Financial Year 2021/2022

Borussia Dortmund is one of the most successful football clubs in the world

BORUSSIA DORTMUND's Bundesliga ranking

1

1

2

2

2

2

2

3

4

3

5

6

7

Covid-19 impact

Champions

League Final

536

120

117

406

376

370

370

24

Total group revenue (EURm)(1)

305

276

334

261

215

115

110

151

2008/09A

2009/10A

2010/11A

2011/12A

2012/13A

2013/14A

2014/15A

2015/16A

2016/17A

2017/18A

2018/19A

2019/20A

2020/21A

Total group revenue

Transfer proceeds

IFRIC revenue adjustments(2)

Page 5 | September 2022 | Financial Year 2021/2022

Note(s): 1) Figures based on IFRS principles; 2) Adjusted to IFRIC update: transfer proceeds not to be recognised as revenue;

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BV Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 06:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 351 M 352 M 352 M
Net income 2022 -31,4 M -31,4 M -31,4 M
Net Debt 2022 8,00 M 8,01 M 8,01 M
P/E ratio 2022 -12,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 403 M 404 M 404 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 819
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Duration : Period :
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,65 €
Average target price 5,80 €
Spread / Average Target 58,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhard Rauball President
Thomas Treß Chief Financial Officer
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Geske Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN-15.81%404
CHINA SPORTS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-43.92%1 146
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.-3.01%848
AFC AJAX NV-9.56%243
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE34.50%152
ALLOT LTD.-66.41%149