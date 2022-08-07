Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN

(BVB)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-08-05 am EDT
3.970 EUR   -0.25%
08:04aBORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN : Statement from Borussia Dortmund on Nico Schulz
PU
07:02aStatement from Borussia Dortmund on Nico Schulz
EQ
07/29Reuters-schedule/…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien : Statement from Borussia Dortmund on Nico Schulz

08/07/2022 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Borussia Dortmund has responded to yesterday's media coverage of the criminal allegations concerning Nico Schulz's private life by immediately holding talks with the player and his advisors. The player contests the criminal allegations that have been made against him. Nico Schulz has informed us that he will defend himself against these accusations with the help of legal counsel and, in addition, calls for the presumption of innocence to be applied.

The allegations that have been made - of which Borussia Dortmund had no knowledge whatsoever until the media reports emerged - are extremely serious and shocking for BVB. Borussia Dortmund takes them very seriously and distances itself from any form of violence. However, Borussia Dortmund is not party to the proceedings and has no insight whatsoever into the investigation files or the criminal charges that are apparently pending.

As this is a pending case in its early stages, and the factual and legal situation is extremely unclear to Borussia Dortmund as it stands today, we are not yet able to make any reliable and legally watertight decisions with regard to labour law and disciplinary measures. However, we reserve the right to do so at any time once we objectively know more.

Borussia Dortmund will not make any further comment at this time.

Disclaimer

BV Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA published this content on 07 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2022 12:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
08:04aBORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESE : Statement from Borussia Dortmund on Nico Schulz
PU
07:02aStatement from Borussia Dortmund on Nico Schulz
EQ
07/29Reuters-schedule/…
RE
07/20BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESE : Honey harvest with the "Borsig Bees"
PU
07/18Sebastien Haller is absent for an indefinite period due to illness
EQ
06/07Aisports Watch Gmbh announced that it has received €8.5 million in funding from Bo..
CI
06/03Soccerwatch.tv GmbH announced that it has received €8.5 million in funding from Bo..
CI
06/02BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESE : Updated guidance for the 2021/2022 financial year
PU
06/02Updated guidance for the 2021/2022 financial year
EQ
06/02Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Financ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 352 M 357 M 357 M
Net income 2022 -22,2 M -22,6 M -22,6 M
Net cash 2022 2,97 M 3,01 M 3,01 M
P/E ratio 2022 -19,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 438 M 445 M 445 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 819
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Duration : Period :
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,97 €
Average target price 5,70 €
Spread / Average Target 43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhard Rauball President
Thomas Treß Chief Financial Officer
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Geske Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN-8.53%445
CHINA SPORTS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-46.83%1 141
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.4.23%923
AFC AJAX NV-13.31%236
ALLOT LTD.-54.29%199
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE45.00%166