Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien : have parted company with Lucien Favre - Edin Terzić takes over as new head coach

------
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA has parted company with head coach Lucien Favre with immediate effect as a result of an internal analysis of the recent sportive development; the same applies for the assistant coach Manfred Stefes.
Edin Terzić becomes the new head coach of Borussia Dortmund with immediate effect and will cooperate with Sebastian Geppert and former BVB player Otto Addo as new assistant coaches. The parties have agreed on a contractual term until the end of the season 2020/2021 for the time being.
Dortmund, December 13th, 2020
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
Contact: Dr. Robin Steden Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
Disclaimer
BV Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA published this content on 13 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2020 18:18:01 UTC