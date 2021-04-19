Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien : Statement on the discussion about the intended introduction of the Super League

Log in
04/19/2021
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Statement
Statement on the discussion about the intended introduction of the Super League

19.04.2021 / 10:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA comments on the discussion about the intended introduction of a European Super League as follows.

The members of the Executive Board of the European Club Association (ECA) held a virtual conference yesterday evening and confirmed that the ECA Executive Board decision of Friday, April 16, 2021, is still valid. This decision contains that the ECA clubs want to implement the planned reform of the UEFA Champions League. In the light of the Forgoing it was the clear opinion of the members of the ECA Executive Board that the plans to establish a Super League were rejected.

Hans-Joachim Watzke (CEO) emphasizes that "both German clubs that are represented on the ECA Executive Board, FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, represented 100 percent congruent views in all discussions".

Dortmund, April 19th, 2021

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH


Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

19.04.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1186174

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1186174  19.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186174&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
