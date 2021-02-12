Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien : strengthening of the free market capitalization of BVB share
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA welcomes the strengthening of the free market capitalization of the BVB share in the current market environment - also with regard to future regular reviews of the S-DAX index membership - through the recent sale of shares by Ralph Dommermuth Beteiligungen GmbH (change of share ownership from 5.004% to 4.998%; see our disclosure of the voting rights notification dated February 10, 2021), which has also informed us that it currently does not intend to sell further shares.