Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien : strengthening of the free market capitalization of BVB share

12.02.2021 / 16:15

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA welcomes the strengthening of the free market capitalization of the BVB share in the current market environment - also with regard to future regular reviews of the S-DAX index membership - through the recent sale of shares by Ralph Dommermuth Beteiligungen GmbH (change of share ownership from 5.004% to 4.998%; see our disclosure of the voting rights notification dated February 10, 2021), which has also informed us that it currently does not intend to sell further shares.



Dr. Robin Steden

Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

