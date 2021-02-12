Borussia Dortmund GmbH Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien : strengthening of the free market capitalization of BVB share

------

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA welcomes the strengthening of the free market capitalization of the BVB share in the current market environment - also with regard to future regular reviews of the S-DAX index membership - through the recent sale of shares by Ralph Dommermuth Beteiligungen GmbH (change of share ownership from 5.004% to 4.998%; see our disclosure of the voting rights notification dated February 10, 2021), which has also informed us that it currently does not intend to sell further shares.

Dortmund, February 12th, 2021

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact: Dr. Robin Steden Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations