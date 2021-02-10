Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN

(BVB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-DD : Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA english

02/10/2021 | 10:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
10.02.2021 / 16:31 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Name and legal form: Ralph Dommermuth Beteiligungen GmbH 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:   Judith 
 
 Last name(s): Dommermuth 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900XO0YTOOKCLQB44 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0005493092 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Disposal 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 5.14575 EUR    25728.75 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 5.14575 EUR   25728.75 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-02-08; UTC+1 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          Xetra 
 
 MIC:           XETR 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

10.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA 
              Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209 
              44137 Dortmund 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

64556 10.02.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2021 10:31 ET (15:31 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
1&1 DRILLISCH -2.71% 20.78 Delayed Quote.4.65%
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN 0.29% 5.14 Delayed Quote.-5.61%
All news about BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
04:32aDGAP-DD : Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA english
DJ
02/08BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESE : reports preliminary figures for the first..
PU
02/08DGAP-AFR : Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the pu..
DJ
02/08BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication ..
EQ
02/08BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESE : reports preliminary figures for the first..
EQ
01/08BORUSSIA DORTMUND KGAA : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
2020BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESE : have parted company with Lucien Favre - E..
PU
2020BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KGAA : Borussia Dortmund have parted company with L..
EQ
2020PRESS RELEASE : Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund have parted..
DJ
2020Bundesliga 2020/21 revenues to drop by one billion euros says DFL
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 337 M 409 M 409 M
Net income 2021 -65,7 M -79,7 M -79,7 M
Net Debt 2021 60,6 M 73,6 M 73,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,20x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 472 M 571 M 573 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 844
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Duration : Period :
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,43 €
Last Close Price 5,14 €
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhard Rauball President
Thomas Treß Chief Financial Officer
Gerd Pieper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Geske Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN-5.61%571
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-6.38%85 402
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.5.25%56 114
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED5.25%20 889
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.9.12%20 438
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.5.50%16 544
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ