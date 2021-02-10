DGAP-DD : Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 10.02.2021 / 16:31 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Name and legal form: Ralph Dommermuth Beteiligungen GmbH 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Judith Last name(s): Dommermuth Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA b) LEI 529900XO0YTOOKCLQB44 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0005493092 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 5.14575 EUR 25728.75 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 5.14575 EUR 25728.75 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-08; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Name: Xetra MIC: XETR -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

