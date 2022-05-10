Log in
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN

(BVB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/10 10:46:19 am EDT
3.748 EUR   +7.09%
10:30aErling Haaland close to move to Manchester City
EQ
04:12aBVB-SHARE : Hauck & Aufhäuser confirms ?buy? recommendation
EQ
05/06BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
Erling Haaland close to move to Manchester City

05/10/2022 | 10:30am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Contract
Erling Haaland close to move to Manchester City

10-May-2022 / 16:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The player Erling Haaland ("Player") is close to move from Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA ("BVB") to Manchester City Football Club Limited (?Manchester City?). This is the today´s mutual agreement in principle of all parties. The contractual details now have to be coordinated and completed. Moreover, the realization of the transfer is still subject to the proper and timely processing in accordance with the provisions of the FIFA Transfer Matching System (FIFA TMS).

With the realization of this transfer deal, the management expects a positive effect on the key earnings figures (EBITDA, EBIT) for the 2022/2023 financial year in a range of approx. 35.0 - 40.0 m. EUR. Due to the opening of the FIFA international transfer window from July 1, 2022 onwards and other regulatory association requirements this transfer deal will not fall in the current 2021/2022 financial year, but in the 2022/2023 financial year.


Dortmund, 10.05.2022

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

 

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

10-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1348651

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1348651  10-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1348651&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 354 M 373 M 373 M
Net income 2022 -24,0 M -25,3 M -25,3 M
Net Debt 2022 6,40 M 6,74 M 6,74 M
P/E ratio 2022 -15,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 386 M 407 M 407 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 809
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Duration : Period :
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,50 €
Average target price 5,75 €
Spread / Average Target 64,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhard Rauball President
Thomas Treß Chief Financial Officer
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Geske Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN-19.35%407
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-15.66%82 204
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-7.94%44 913
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-29.29%20 076
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-13.49%12 649
VAIL RESORTS, INC.-28.11%9 567