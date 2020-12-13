PRESS RELEASE : Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund have parted company with Lucien Favre - Edin Terzic takes over as new head coach

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund have parted company
with Lucien Favre - Edin Terzic takes over as new head coach
2020-12-13 / 15:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA has parted company with head coach Lucien
Favre with immediate effect as a result of an internal analysis of the
recent sportive development; the same applies for the assistant coach
Manfred Stefes.
Edin Terzic becomes the new head coach of Borussia Dortmund with immediate
effect and will cooperate with Sebastian Geppert and former BVB player Otto
Addo as new assistant coaches. The parties have agreed on a contractual term
until the end of the season 2020/2021 for the time being.
Dortmund, December 13th, 2020
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
2020-12-13 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1154783
End of News DGAP News Service
1154783 2020-12-13
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 13, 2020 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)