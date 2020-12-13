PRESS RELEASE : Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund have parted company with Lucien Favre - Edin Terzic takes over as new head coach

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund have parted company with Lucien Favre - Edin Terzic takes over as new head coach 2020-12-13 / 15:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA has parted company with head coach Lucien Favre with immediate effect as a result of an internal analysis of the recent sportive development; the same applies for the assistant coach Manfred Stefes. Edin Terzic becomes the new head coach of Borussia Dortmund with immediate effect and will cooperate with Sebastian Geppert and former BVB player Otto Addo as new assistant coaches. The parties have agreed on a contractual term until the end of the season 2020/2021 for the time being. Dortmund, December 13th, 2020 Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH Contact: Dr. Robin Steden Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations 2020-12-13 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209 44137 Dortmund Germany Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746 Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746 E-mail: aktie@bvb.de Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de ISIN: DE0005493092 WKN: 549309 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1154783 End of News DGAP News Service 1154783 2020-12-13

