PRESS RELEASE : Hauck & Aufhäuser initiates research coverage of BVB share with a 'buy' recommendation and a target share price of 8.00 EUR

Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG, Hamburg, initiates research coverage of BVB share according to its initial research study dated August 26th, 2021 with a "buy recommendation and a target price of 8.00 EUR.

For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie.

Dortmund, August 26th, 2021

