  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
  News
  Summary
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN

(BVB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : Hauck & Aufhäuser initiates research coverage of BVB share with a 'buy' recommendation and a target share price of 8.00 EUR

08/26/2021 | 05:10am EDT
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Research Update Hauck & Aufhäuser initiates research coverage of BVB share with a 'buy' recommendation and a target share price of 8.00 EUR 2021-08-26 / 11:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG, Hamburg, initiates research coverage of BVB share according to its initial research study dated August 26th, 2021 with a "buy recommendation and a target price of 8.00 EUR.

For further information please see the column "capital markets view" under www.bvb.de/aktie.

Dortmund, August 26th, 2021

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH Contact: Dr. Robin Steden Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-26 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA 
              Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209 
              44137 Dortmund 
              Germany 
Phone:        0231/ 90 20 - 2746 
Fax:          0231/ 90 20 - 852746 
E-mail:       aktie@bvb.de 
Internet:     www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de 
ISIN:         DE0005493092 
WKN:          549309 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1229117 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1229117 2021-08-26

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229117&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 26, 2021 05:09 ET (09:09 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 341 M 401 M 401 M
Net income 2021 -72,9 M -85,7 M -85,7 M
Net Debt 2021 107 M 126 M 126 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,49x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 545 M 640 M 640 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 816
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Duration : Period :
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,92 €
Average target price 6,67 €
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhard Rauball President
Thomas Treß Chief Financial Officer
Gerd Pieper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Geske Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN8.82%640
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.1.64%92 951
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-3.73%48 811
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC.1,973.58%22 566
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.11.50%22 264
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-14.73%18 499