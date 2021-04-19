PRESS RELEASE : Statement on the discussion about the intended introduction of the Super League

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Statement
Statement on the discussion about the intended introduction of the Super League
2021-04-19 / 10:45
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA comments on the discussion about the intended introduction of a European Super League
as follows.
The members of the Executive Board of the European Club Association (ECA) held a virtual conference yesterday evening
and confirmed that the ECA Executive Board decision of Friday, April 16, 2021, is still valid. This decision contains
that the ECA clubs want to implement the planned reform of the UEFA Champions League. In the light of the Forgoing it
was the clear opinion of the members of the ECA Executive Board that the plans to establish a Super League were
rejected.
Hans-Joachim Watzke (CEO) emphasizes that "both German clubs that are represented on the ECA Executive Board, FC Bayern
Munich and Borussia Dortmund, represented 100 percent congruent views in all discussions".
Dortmund, April 19th, 2021
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
