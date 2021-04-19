PRESS RELEASE : Statement on the discussion about the intended introduction of the Super League

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Statement Statement on the discussion about the intended introduction of the Super League 2021-04-19 / 10:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA comments on the discussion about the intended introduction of a European Super League as follows. The members of the Executive Board of the European Club Association (ECA) held a virtual conference yesterday evening and confirmed that the ECA Executive Board decision of Friday, April 16, 2021, is still valid. This decision contains that the ECA clubs want to implement the planned reform of the UEFA Champions League. In the light of the Forgoing it was the clear opinion of the members of the ECA Executive Board that the plans to establish a Super League were rejected. Hans-Joachim Watzke (CEO) emphasizes that "both German clubs that are represented on the ECA Executive Board, FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, represented 100 percent congruent views in all discussions". Dortmund, April 19th, 2021 Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH Contact: Dr. Robin Steden Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-19 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209 44137 Dortmund Germany Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746 Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746 E-mail: aktie@bvb.de Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de ISIN: DE0005493092 WKN: 549309 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1186174 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

