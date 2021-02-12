PRESS RELEASE: strengthening of the free market capitalization of BVB share

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
strengthening of the free market capitalization of BVB share
2021-02-12 / 16:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA welcomes the strengthening of the free market capitalization of the BVB share in the
current market environment - also with regard to future regular reviews of the S-DAX index membership - through the
recent sale of shares by Ralph Dommermuth Beteiligungen GmbH (change of share ownership from 5.004% to 4.998%; see our
disclosure of the voting rights notification dated February 10, 2021), which has also informed us that it currently
does not intend to sell further shares.
Dortmund, February 12th, 2021
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-02-12 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf,
Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1168025
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1168025 2021-02-12
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 12, 2021 10:17 ET (15:17 GMT)