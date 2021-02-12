PRESS RELEASE: strengthening of the free market capitalization of BVB share

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous strengthening of the free market capitalization of BVB share 2021-02-12 / 16:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA welcomes the strengthening of the free market capitalization of the BVB share in the current market environment - also with regard to future regular reviews of the S-DAX index membership - through the recent sale of shares by Ralph Dommermuth Beteiligungen GmbH (change of share ownership from 5.004% to 4.998%; see our disclosure of the voting rights notification dated February 10, 2021), which has also informed us that it currently does not intend to sell further shares. Dortmund, February 12th, 2021 Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH Contact: Dr. Robin Steden Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-02-12 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209 44137 Dortmund Germany Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746 Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746 E-mail: aktie@bvb.de Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de ISIN: DE0005493092 WKN: 549309 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1168025 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

