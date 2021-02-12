Log in
PRESS RELEASE: strengthening of the free market capitalization of BVB share

02/12/2021 | 10:18am EST
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
strengthening of the free market capitalization of BVB share 
2021-02-12 / 16:15 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA welcomes the strengthening of the free market capitalization of the BVB share in the 
current market environment - also with regard to future regular reviews of the S-DAX index membership - through the 
recent sale of shares by Ralph Dommermuth Beteiligungen GmbH (change of share ownership from 5.004% to 4.998%; see our 
disclosure of the voting rights notification dated February 10, 2021), which has also informed us that it currently 
does not intend to sell further shares. 
Dortmund, February 12th, 2021 
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA 
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH 
Contact: 
Dr. Robin Steden 
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-02-12 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA 
              Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209 
              44137 Dortmund 
              Germany 
Phone:        0231/ 90 20 - 2746 
Fax:          0231/ 90 20 - 852746 
E-mail:       aktie@bvb.de 
Internet:     www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de 
ISIN:         DE0005493092 
WKN:          549309 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1168025 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1168025 2021-02-12

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2021 10:17 ET (15:17 GMT)

