Positive decision in DFL licensing proceeding

The Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH (DFL) informed our company of its positive decision that Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA complies with all requirements in order to obtain a licence for the season 2022/2023 for participating in the "Bundesliga".
With regard to financial criteria the license has been granted - as in the previous years - without conditions and/or orders.
