  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN

(BVB)
  Report
04/20 10:41:20 am EDT
3.827 EUR   -0.55%
Positive decision in DFL licensing proceeding

04/20/2022 | 10:31am EDT
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Positive decision in DFL licensing proceeding

20.04.2022 / 16:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH (DFL) informed our company of its positive decision that Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA complies with all requirements in order to obtain a licence for the season 2022/2023 for participating in the "Bundesliga".

With regard to financial criteria the license has been granted - as in the previous years - without conditions and/or orders.

Dortmund, April 20th, 2022

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH




Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

20.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1331307

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1331307  20.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1331307&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
