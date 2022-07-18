Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN

(BVB)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-07-18 am EDT
3.716 EUR   +2.94%
06/07Aisports Watch Gmbh announced that it has received €8.5 million in funding from Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
CI
06/03Soccerwatch.tv GmbH announced that it has received €8.5 million in funding from Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and other investors
CI
06/02BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN : Updated guidance for the 2021/2022 financial year
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sebastien Haller is absent for an indefinite period due to illness

07/18/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel
Sebastien Haller is absent for an indefinite period due to illness

18.07.2022 / 23:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller had to leave the BVB training camp in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland early due to illness and has already traveled back to Dortmund.

The player complained of being unwell after training on Monday morning. Initial medical examinations revealed the suspicion of a more serious illness, which is not related to training and match operations, and which now necessitate further medical examinations.

Sebastien Haller will be absent for an indefinite period.

Borussia Dortmund asks that the privacy of the player and his family be respected. As soon as we have further information, we will inform you in consultation with the player.

Dortmund, July 18th, 2022

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs GmbH

 

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

18.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1400485

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1400485  18.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1400485&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
06/07Aisports Watch Gmbh announced that it has received €8.5 million in funding from Bo..
CI
06/03Soccerwatch.tv GmbH announced that it has received €8.5 million in funding from Bo..
CI
06/02BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESE : Updated guidance for the 2021/2022 financial year
PU
06/02Updated guidance for the 2021/2022 financial year
EQ
06/02Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Financ..
CI
05/23Edin Terzic becomes the new head coach of BVB
EQ
05/20BVB and Marco Rose are ending their collaboration
EQ
05/12Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Reports Earnings Results ..
CI
05/10Erling Haaland close to move to Manchester City
EQ
05/10BORUSSIA DORTMUND KGAA : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 352 M 358 M 358 M
Net income 2022 -22,2 M -22,6 M -22,6 M
Net cash 2022 2,97 M 3,02 M 3,02 M
P/E ratio 2022 -18,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 410 M 417 M 417 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 819
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Duration : Period :
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,72 €
Average target price 5,70 €
Spread / Average Target 53,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhard Rauball President
Thomas Treß Chief Financial Officer
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Geske Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN-16.82%402
CHINA SPORTS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-48.28%1 086
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.-0.23%878
AFC AJAX NV-14.68%231
ALLOT LTD.-58.50%180
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE44.50%164