  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN

(BVB)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-08-05 am EDT
3.970 EUR   -0.25%
Statement from Borussia Dortmund on Nico Schulz

08/07/2022 | 07:02am EDT
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel
Statement from Borussia Dortmund on Nico Schulz

07.08.2022 / 13:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Borussia Dortmund took yesterday's media reports regarding criminal allegations - concerning Nico Schulz's private life - as an opportunity to immediately seek dialogue with the player and his advisors. The player denies the criminal charges against him. Nico Schulz has informed us that he will defend himself against these allegations with the help of a lawyer and that he will also claim the presumption of innocence.

The allegations made, of which Borussia Dortmund was not aware until the media reports, weigh extremely heavily and are shocking for BVB. Borussia Dortmund takes it very seriously and distances itself from any form of violence. However, Borussia Dortmund is not a party to the proceedings and has no access to the investigation files or the criminal complaint that has apparently been filed.

Since this is a pending procedure in the early stages of the investigation and the factual and legal situation for Borussia Dortmund is extremely unclear as of today, we are currently unable to make any reliable and legally certain decisions regarding labor law and disciplinary measures. However, we reserve the right to do so at any time for a point in time when we objectively know more.

Borussia Dortmund will not be making any further comments at this time.

Dortmund, 7th August 2022


Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs GmbH

 

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

07.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1414791

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1414791  07.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1414791&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
