Statement from Borussia Dortmund on Nico Schulz

07.08.2022 / 13:00 CET/CEST

Borussia Dortmund took yesterday's media reports regarding criminal allegations - concerning Nico Schulz's private life - as an opportunity to immediately seek dialogue with the player and his advisors. The player denies the criminal charges against him. Nico Schulz has informed us that he will defend himself against these allegations with the help of a lawyer and that he will also claim the presumption of innocence.



The allegations made, of which Borussia Dortmund was not aware until the media reports, weigh extremely heavily and are shocking for BVB. Borussia Dortmund takes it very seriously and distances itself from any form of violence. However, Borussia Dortmund is not a party to the proceedings and has no access to the investigation files or the criminal complaint that has apparently been filed.



Since this is a pending procedure in the early stages of the investigation and the factual and legal situation for Borussia Dortmund is extremely unclear as of today, we are currently unable to make any reliable and legally certain decisions regarding labor law and disciplinary measures. However, we reserve the right to do so at any time for a point in time when we objectively know more.



Borussia Dortmund will not be making any further comments at this time.



Dortmund, 7th August 2022





