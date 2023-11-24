MILAN (dpa-AFX) - A few days before the important Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund, top Italian club AC Milan are running out of professional footballers. Coach Stefano Pioli has therefore named 15-year-old striker Francesco Camarda in his squad for the home game against AC Florence in Serie A (Saturday, 8.45 pm/DAZN). "Talent has no age," said Pioli on Friday.

Milan-born Camarda has already made his debut this season in the UEFA Youth League, for Milan U19s and the Italian U17 team. Should the striker also feature against Florence, he would become the youngest player in the history of the Italian top flight at the age of 15 years and 259 days. The current record is still held by FC Bologna defender Wisdom Amey, who appeared in Serie A in 2021 at the age of 15 years and 274 days.

Milan are currently missing ten injured or suspended players, of whom only French center forward Olivier Giroud is expected to return for the Champions League match against BVB on Tuesday evening (21:00/Prime Video).

The 58-year-old Pioli has been criticized in Italy for his training management. Of the 28 players in his squad, 17 have already been ruled out this season alone due to muscular injuries./sti/DP/men