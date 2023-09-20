EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 28, 2023
Address: https://aktie.bvb.de/Publikationen/Geschaeftsberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 28, 2023
Address: https://aktie.bvb.de/eng/Publications/Annual-Reports
Language:
|English
Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
Internet:
|www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
