20.09.2023 / 17:48 CET/CEST
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 28, 2023
Address: https://aktie.bvb.de/Publikationen/Geschaeftsberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 28, 2023
Address: https://aktie.bvb.de/eng/Publications/Annual-Reports

Language:English
Company:Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Internet:www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de

 
