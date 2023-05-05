Advanced search
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH

(BVB)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:43:08 2023-05-05 am EDT
4.388 EUR   +2.76%
06:39aAfr : Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
06:02aBorussia Dortmund publishes preliminary figures for the third quarter (Q3) of the 2022/2023 financial year
EQ
05/03Contradictory reports on possible move of Dortmund's Bellingham to Real
DP
AFR: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05/05/2023 | 06:39am EDT
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05.05.2023 / 12:38 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2023
Address: https://aktie.bvb.de/Publikationen/Quartalsfinanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2023
Address: https://aktie.bvb.de/eng/Publications/Quarterly-Financial-Reports

05.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1625949  05.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1625949&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 402 M 443 M 443 M
Net income 2023 6,25 M 6,88 M 6,88 M
Net cash 2023 46,7 M 51,4 M 51,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 71,2x
Yield 2023 0,70%
Capitalization 471 M 519 M 519 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
EV / Sales 2024 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 905
Free-Float 67,9%
