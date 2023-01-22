After a long period of suffering: Bundesliga comeback for BVB goal scorer Haller

DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Sébastien Haller celebrated an acclaimed comeback in the Bundesliga. After chemotherapy and two operations, the 28-year-old goal scorer made his first competitive appearance for Borussia Dortmund in Sunday's match against FC Augsburg. Accompanied by the applause of the 81,365 spectators at the sold-out Signal Iduna Park, the Ivorian international, who suffered from testicular cancer last summer, was substituted in the 62nd minute. For his return to the pitch, he opted for a very special pair of shoes that read "Fuck Cancer". The "u" in this case is represented by a lightning bolt.

Haller was signed at the start of the season for a BVB record sum of 31.5 million euros from Ajax Amsterdam as a replacement for former Dortmund top scorer Erling Haaland (Manchester City)./bue/DP/jha