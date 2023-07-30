SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - International soccer player Nico Schlotterbeck has prematurely cut short his trip to the USA with his club Borussia Dortmund due to his injury sustained in the last test match. The 23-year-old center back traveled back to Germany to undergo examinations, BVB announced on Saturday. Schlotterbeck was last forced to be substituted early in the 6-0 test match against second-division club San Diego Loyal. BVB did not disclose an exact diagnosis on the injury.

The German vice-champion announced that the injury "would not have made it possible to train in the coming days". Schlotterbeck therefore returned home, while his teammates traveled on to Las Vegas. There, a test match against the English record champions Manchester United is on the agenda. This will be followed by a match against Chelsea FC in Chicago (August 3/2.30 a.m. CEST)./mms/DP/he