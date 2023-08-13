MAINZ (dpa-AFX) - With a lackluster performance, Borussia Dortmund easily drew the first mandatory task of the new soccer season and reached the 2nd round in the DFB Cup. The German runner-up easily prevailed 6-1 (3-1) at southwest regional league team TSV Schott Mainz on Saturday, but could hardly inspire in the summer kick.

In front of 30,312 spectators, Sebastien Haller (22nd and 35th minutes), Julian Brandt (24th), Marcel Sabitzer (57th), Donyell Malen (79th) and Youssoufa Moukoko (85th) scored the goals for the clearly superior team of coach Edin Terzic. Nils Gans (34th) scored the acclaimed consolation goal for the gross underdogs.

BVB had to do without the injured newcomer Felix Nmecha, and the stricken Karim Adeyemi was also absent in Mainz. Instead, Terzic was able to rely on the two summer additions Rami Bensebaini and Sabitzer.

Dortmund had the first chance of the game as early as the 2nd minute when defender Niklas Süle put a header just wide of the goal. But overall, the favorite lacked the necessary determination for long periods of the game.

It wasn't until a good 20 minutes later that the runners-up again found themselves in front of the opponent's goal - and this time they were successful. After a cross from Brandt, Haller, who was free in the center, scored with his head. Just two minutes later, Brandt headed the ball over the line from close range to make it 2-0.

After just under half an hour, there was a personnel setback for BVB when Süle limped off the pitch injured. Nico Schlotterbeck came on for him. A short time later, Gans punished the Dortmund defense's carelessness following a corner kick and was then celebrated extensively for his coup.

However, it only took 60 seconds for Haller to restore the old gap with his second goal and thus prevent any tension from arising. However, this did not improve Dortmund's game.

After the changeover, the visitors continued to reel off their compulsory program without any major highlights. BVB rarely came up with anything constructive on the offensive against the deep outsiders. It was only when Mainz ran out of steam in the closing stages that the Bundesliga team managed to make the result even clearer./edo/DP/he