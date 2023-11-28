DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Football coach Edin Terzic is tackling Borussia Dortmund's demanding remaining program until Christmas without any priorities. When asked where he wants to focus in the coming "weeks of truth", the 41-year-old replied: "The weeks of truth have already begun for us with the first competitive match in the cup against Schott Mainz. That's how we'll go through the whole season. We want to go to our maximum every day."

After this Tuesday's Champions League match at AC Milan, further tricky tasks await in the Bundesliga against league leaders Bayer Leverkusen (December 3) and runners-up Leipzig (December 9) within a short space of time. BVB also face VfB Stuttgart in the cup (December 6) and Paris Saint-Germain at home in the European premier league (December 13).

Terzic reminded his professionals to regard all competitions as equal: "We sat down together in the summer and said that we no longer make a difference who we play and which competition we play. The only difference we want to make is between winning and losing."

A win in Milan would pave the way to the last 16 of the Champions League and give us courage for the other tests of maturity: "We can't let this game not be important for us from the very first minute. We have worked hard for something. After four matchdays, we are at the top and have the best starting position," said Terzic with a view to the table of the hammer group F, which BVB leads./bue/DP/mis