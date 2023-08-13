MAINZ (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic does not expect a prolonged absence for defender Niklas Süle, who was substituted in the first half of Saturday's 6-1 DFB Cup 1st round win at regional league side TSV Schott Mainz due to a slight back injury.

"He took a knock in the back, but signaled afterwards that he could continue. However, we didn't want to take any risks, so we decided to take him off immediately. He said that he has had experience with it one or two times in the past and it will get better after two or three slightly more painful days. I trust him on that," Terzic said.

Süle could thus be available to BVB again for the Bundesliga opener against 1. FC Koln next Saturday. In Mainz, the 27-year-old international had been replaced by Nico Schlotterbeck after just under 30 minutes./edo/DP/he