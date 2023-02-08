Advanced search
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH

(BVB)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:21 2023-02-07 am EST
4.136 EUR   +0.24%
BVB coach Terzic leaves Knauff's future open

02/08/2023 | 12:00am EST
DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - BVB coach Edin Terzic says he is in "regular exchange" with Ansgar Knauff, who has been loaned out to Eintracht Frankfurt. "I am happy about Ansgar's development. He is a player who is under contract with us in the summer," the 40-year-old Dortmund soccer coach said on Tuesday, but left the winger's future open. "If there is something to announce, we will do so. Until then, however, it is first about him solving his tasks at Eintracht and we our tasks at BVB." After strong performances, Frankfurt are interested in signing Knauff permanently, who has been on loan since January 2022. However, BVB is reportedly considering the return of the 21-year-old, who is tied down until 2024./bue/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
