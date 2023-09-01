DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Embarrassment instead of a must-win, the first crisis instead of a lead in the standings: Borussia Dortmund gave away a victory against promoted 1. FC Heidenheim that it already thought was safe and is going into the international break in the Bundesliga with a bad feeling. On the debut of Bundesliga top scorer Niclas Füllkrug, who had been signed the day before and was substituted in the 78th minute, BVB only managed a 2:2 (2:0) against newcomer Heidenheim despite a lightning start and was also disappointing in its fourth competitive match of the season. Heidenheim, on the other hand, picked up its historic first point in the Bundesliga on Matchday 3.

Julian Brandt (7th) and new BVB captain Emre Can (15th, handball penalty) had provided an early lead that should have been reassuring. After many missed chances, the big scramble started at the latest after Eren Dinkci's goal (61st). A penalty kick by Tim Kleindienst (82nd) after a chaotic video check finally sealed the surprise. The fact that BVB is unbeaten in the first three matchdays for the first time in five years, unbeaten in 17 home games and even unbeaten in 33 home games on a Friday night - all that hardly interested anyone. With only five points from three games, Dortmund is lagging behind its expectations.

Even without Füllkrug, who like ex-captain Marco Reus was initially on the bench, BVB took command early on, but took the lead rather quickly thanks to two lucky breaks. Heidenheim's unlucky players were, of all people, two former Dortmund players. First, captain Patrick Mainka, who had played for BVB's 2nd team from 2016 to 2018, hit Can as he attempted to clear the ball, which fell at the feet of Brandt, who reacted quickly and fired a left-footed shot against the bottom edge of the crossbar and into the goal. Referee Tobias Reichel only briefly checked whether the ball had hit Can's arm and gave the goal.

Then the ball bounced off the hand of Lennard Maloney, who had even made two appearances for the professionals during his time with the BVB reserves from 2020 to 2022. The TV pictures were clear and Can converted for his sixth Bundesliga penalty.

The Heidenheimers were lucky not to be already significantly higher behind at the break. Marcel Sabitzer (19th) and Donyell Malen (28th) failed to beat FCH keeper Kevin Müller, Karim Adeyemi, who was in the starting eleven for the first time this season, aimed just over after Malen's cross (26th), and the strong Malen shot over (43rd).

The guests had their first really dangerous action in the penalty area only after the break, but goal scorer Kleindienst missed the ball (48th). When Mainka even scored three minutes later, the goal was not given because of a handball after a minute-long check. On the other side, Malen (55.), Adeyemi (57.) and Ramy Bensebaini (58.) missed the decision. And suddenly Dinkci scored for the increasingly courageous guests.

It got chaotic a quarter of an hour before the end: Sébastien Haller stumbled the ball and knocked down ex-Dortmund player Jan-Niklas Beste in the penalty area. Reichel gave a penalty, but after video evidence he initially disallowed it because of a previous offside position. Then he looked at the pictures himself, awarded the goal after almost six minutes and showed Haller, who had been replaced by Füllkrug in the meantime, a yellow card for the foul./sho/DP/he