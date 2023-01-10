Advanced search
BVB goal scorer Haller celebrates comeback: BVB beats Düsseldorf 5:1

01/10/2023 | 01:55pm EST
MARBELLA (dpa-AFX) - Sébastien Haller has celebrated a surprisingly quick comeback just a few months after his second cancer operation. In Borussia Dortmund 's 5-1 (2-1) test against Fortuna Düsseldorf in Marbella, the Bundesliga club's goal scorer, who was diagnosed with a testicular tumor last summer, was substituted in the 74th minute. The Dortmund record-breaking purchase, signed for 31.5 million euros from Ajax Amsterdam at the start of the season, thus made his debut in the black-and-yellow jersey on Tuesday.

With this, hopes are growing that the 28-year-old Ivorian international will also be in the squad for the first competitive match of the Bundesliga sixth-placed team on November 22 at home against FC Augsburg. "Yes, everything is possible. In my mind, there are no limits. I will do my best to be there on January 22," the convalescent had said on Monday.

In November, Haller, who had been scheduled as a replacement for top scorer Erling Haaland (Manchester City), had to undergo a second operation. But even before BVB's official training kicked off a week ago, he was working on his form build-up in the weight room with great ambition. The good results in the performance diagnostics paved the way for a quick return to the team.

In view of Haller's comeback, the result of the match receded into the background. Felix Passlack (5th minute), Karim Adeyemi (32nd), Nico Schlotterbeck and Donyell Malen (86th/88th) ensured Dortmund's deserved victory. Fortuna equalized through Dawid Kownacki (7./foul penalty) for the interim 1:1. On January 13, BVB will play a second test against FC Basel. One day later, Terzic's team will return to Germany from the training camp in Andalusia./bue/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
