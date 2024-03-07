EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

BVB has qualified for FIFA Club World Cup 2025



It has been clear since Wednesday late evening that Borussia Dortmund has qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup.



The tournament will be held for the first time in a new format with 32 clubs in the summer 2025 and will take place in the USA from June 15 to July 13, 2025. The European Football Union (UEFA) will send twelve participants. These are the winners of the UEFA Champions League from 2021 to 2024 as well as the best clubs in a club ranking that reflects the performance and success in the 2020/21 to 2023/24 seasons in the UEFA Champions League. Each national association may send a maximum of two participants, unless the number of Champions League winners in this period is higher.



The opening match will take place on June 15, 2025. Eight preliminary round groups will be formed, each with four teams. Four of the eight groups will include two clubs from Europe. The other 20 participants will come from South America (six), Africa, Asia, North and Central America (four each) and Oceania (one). The last starting place will go to a club from the host country, the USA. The top two teams in each group will reach the round of 16; from then on, the knockout system will continue. The final is scheduled for July 13, 2025.



In addition to Borussia Dortmund, the following teams have already qualified: Chelsea FC, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, FC Porto, Benfica Lisbon, Palmeiras, Flamengo, Fluminense, CF Monterrey, Seattle Sounders, Club Leon, Al-Ahly, Wydad AC Casablanca, Al-Hilal, Urawa Red Diamonds, Auckland City.





Dortmund, 7. March 2024



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

Contact:Dr. Robin StedenInhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

