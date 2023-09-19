PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Niclas Füllkrug is eagerly anticipating his debut in the Champions League. "For me it's the first time and I couldn't have chosen it better. I play in three top stadiums away and we have three incredibly strong home games. The draw is great," said the German international soccer striker, who is full of anticipation going into the group games against Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United and AC Milan with his new club Borussia Dortmund. Kickoff for BVB is on Tuesday (9 p.m./Amazon Prime) in Paris.

Although Group F is considered particularly challenging, the 30-year-old is hoping the Revierclub will advance to the knockout round. "I believe that everything is possible. I don't see any team as unbeatable," Füllkrug said. "Of course, it's the strongest group, the most balanced, but I first liked to see them all perform in front of the Yellow Wall as they imagine."

Against PSG, Füllkrug could be in the BVB starting eleven for the first time. "Niclas handled the 30 minutes in Freiburg well. There we will see tomorrow whether it is enough for more," said BVB coach Edin Terzic. After the last-minute transfer from Bremen had taken a break in the international matches of the DFB team against Japan (1:4) and France (2:1) due to problems with his thigh, he had played a good 30 minutes in the BVB match in Freiburg (4:2). In Paris, Füllkrug was able to replace Sébastien Haller, who had recently been in poor form, from the start.

With all due respect to the French attack, which features players like Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Randal Kolo Muani, Füllkrug pointed to Borussia's qualities: "I think we have a very good team that always works very well, especially in these games. I'm totally confident to play these games with this team."/bue/DP/zb