DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund has still found a buyer for noble reserve Thorgan Hazard after the transfer window closed in Germany. The 30-year-old is moving to RSC Anderlecht in his Belgian homeland, as BVB announced early Thursday morning. In Belgium, the transfer window was open until Wednesday evening. The transfer fee is expected to be around four million euros.

Hazard had come in 2019 for around 25 million from Borussia Monchengladbach. The winger played 123 competitive games for BVB. This season, however, he was only used for six minutes in four competitive games. He was not part of the squad in the recent 2-2 draw against 1. FC Heidenheim. Hazard was already loaned out to PSV Eindhoven in the previous second half of the season./max/DP/zb