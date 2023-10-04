DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund hosts AC Milan in the Champions League and is already under pressure. After the opening defeat against the star ensemble of Paris Saint-Germain, BVB should score against the Italian top club in front of its home crowd this Wednesday (9 p.m./DAZN) to stay in the race for the round of 16 with good prospects.

Unlike Dortmund, RB Leipzig won its first group match. Coach Marco Rose's team will face defending champions Manchester City (9 p.m./DAZN). The Saxons and the Englishmen already met last season. In the round of 16, Leipzig conceded a 7-0 defeat in the second leg after a 1-1 draw in the first leg./the/DP/men