DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - A return of Jadon Sancho to Bundesliga soccer team Borussia Dortmund in the near future is currently "not an issue at all," according to BVB sports director Sebastian Kehl. Currently, there is no contact with the advisor of the English midfielder, assured Kehl on Saturday on TV channel Sky. "I was wondering a bit myself. We have enough options, at the moment we have a full squad," the 43-year-old said about the persistent rumors about Sancho.

The former BVB professional has fallen out of favor at Manchester United after his criticism of coach Erik ten Hag and could womoglich leave the English soccer record champion in the winter. Several Bundesliga clubs have reportedly signaled interest in signing him, but Sancho himself is said to favor a return to Dortmund, according to media reports.

The 23-year-old played from 2017 to 2021 at BVB, where he also became an England international. For a transfer fee of at least 85 million euros, he moved to Man United and still has a contract there until mid-2026./hc/DP/zb