SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Sebastian Kehl is not ruling out further transfers even after the signing of Marcel Sabitzer. "I would never consider transfer activities to be over before the end of the transfer window," the former international soccer player said in a Sky interview. "We will have to continue to see what else happens. Maybe we'll also do something on the transfer side. We are prepared for everything."

BVB had signed the 29-year-old Austrian Sabitzer for around 20 million euros from FC Bayern, according to reports. In addition, Felix Nmecha (22) came from VfL Wolfsburg and Ramy Bensebaini (28) from Borussia Monchengladbach.

"It was important to us that we added another building block in midfield with Marcel Sabitzer, which gives the coach more options in different basic orders and profile compositions," Kehl said. "That was important." Sabitzer is "a very experienced player who brings an incredible amount of qualities and has a high mentality and aggressiveness."/mj/DP/he