DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund must continue to wait for its first win of the season in the Champions League despite a strong fighting performance. Coach Edin Terzic's team could not get beyond a 0-0 draw against Italian soccer's top club AC Milan on Wednesday night. After two games in Hammer Group F, which also includes Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United, BVB has just one point. In front of 81,365 spectators in Dortmund's atmospheric stadium, the Revierclub played with commitment, also created chances, but was too imprecise in front of goal.

BVB played as it had in previous Bundesliga games: without any great spectacle. But at least Borussia convinced from the beginning with compactness and aggressiveness against the ball. Milan only became dangerous in the 37th minute, when Olivier Giroud suddenly got the ball free in front of Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel - but sent it over the goal.

Otherwise, the hosts worked their way into the duel with the Italians bit by bit. The shots of Donyell Malen (28th) and Niclas Füllkrug (31st) just missed the goal, a bicycle kick of Julian Brandt (36th) just over. When the visitors were dangerous, it was almost only through the extremely fast Rafael Leao on the left flank.

To stop the Portuguese international, Terzic relied on his usual back four around veteran Mats Hummels. Niklas Süle was therefore once again only on the bench, while captain Emre Can was once again allowed to play from the start. The 29-year-old was a healthy force in midfield and received a questionable yellow card as early as the 25th minute. The action was emblematic of Dortmund's play.

Terzic's team was hard-working, fought hard and relied on the creativity of Brandt. Almost all attacks were initiated by the international. After the disappointing 2-0 defeat at the start against Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia wanted to improve offensively this time. However, it was not always possible to find spaces against the deep-standing guests.

From this compact defense, Milan played on the counterattack. In addition to the fast Leao, the Italians relied on another tempo dribbler who is well known in Dortmund: Christian Pulisic, who had been active for BVB until 2019. In the 54th minute, the US American had a great chance to take the lead, but failed from a few meters to Kobel.

Such spaces offered the guests, because BVB now desperately wanted the lead. Terzic went for victory and brought on the fast offensive players Karim Adeyemi (64th) and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (72nd). The BVB coach tirelessly spurred on his players on the sidelines, but the Dortmunders lacked precision in their finishing for long stretches of the game. And in the end, the hosts were also lucky.

First, Milan striker Samuel Chukwueze (86th) failed to beat Kobel, who again reacted well, and Tijjani Reijnders' follow-up shot went just wide. But Dortmund also had more chances in a game that was becoming more and more open - but, as before, failed to take advantage of them./the/DP/he