  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Borussia Dortmund GmbH
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH

(BVB)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:19 2023-04-21 am EDT
4.085 EUR   +0.62%
01:54aBVB storms to the top: 4:0 against Frankfurt
DP
04/20BVB pro Can: 'Everyone here in town wants to be champion'
DP
04/20Positive decision in DFL licensing proceeding
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BVB storms to the top: 4:0 against Frankfurt

04/23/2023 | 01:54am EDT
DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund fans were already euphorically celebrating their players as the new German champions, even though BVB - for now - only took the lead in the standings. With a broad grin, coach Edin Terzic high-fived his professionals in the rain, the 4-0 (3-0) on Saturday night against Eintracht Frankfurt was the title sign at the right time after the embarrassing performance a week ago in Stuttgart (3-3). BVB enters the remaining five match days of the Bundesliga with a point ahead of reeling FC Bayern.

"I saw a lot of things that I've seen a lot of from this team," sporting director Sebastian Kehl said on Sky. "Compliments. This victory today feels very, very good. This is how we have to play if we want to be in front at the end." He added that the standings currently "look very good." Thanks to goals from Jude Bellingham (19th), Donyell Malen (24th/66th) and Mats Hummels (41st) in front of 81,365 spectators, there was a boisterous atmosphere at the sold-out Signal Iduna Park.

In contrast, the downward trend at Eintracht continues. After eight games without a win, the Hessians' chances of returning to Europe via the league have fallen further. Especially in the second half, the cup semifinalist remained far below its capabilities.

The 1:3 defeat of Bayern a few hours earlier in Mainz created great expectations in the stands. And BVB quickly created a splendid atmosphere. After a restrained start to the game with slight field advantages but no scoring chances in the first 15 minutes, BVB made the most of its first two opportunities to take a 2-0 lead. The English international Bellingham finished off a remarkable combination via Raphael Guerreiro and Julian Brandt with a well-placed low shot into the right corner for the much-acclaimed 1:0.

This goal loosened the restraint. From then on, the two teams engaged in an open exchange of blows that was well worth seeing and featured plenty of goalmouth action. Just five minutes after taking the lead, Dortmund again had reason to celebrate. After a header from Karim Adeyemi, Malen was on target from close range and scored for the fifth game in a row.

Eintracht responded with furious attacks and came close to tying the game with a shot from Randal Kolo Muani (26th) and a header from Aurelio Buta (34th), but failed to beat BVB keeper Gregor Kobel. And was unlucky that the opponent remained very effective. After a missed great chance by Adeyemi (31st), center-back Hummels provided the next blow to Eintracht in the midst of Frankfurt's pressure phase. The 2014 World Cup winner headed a cross from Guerreiro into the net to give BVB a 3-0 lead before the break.

Feeling the clear lead, BVB took it easier after the restart, but kept control of the game. Against the now more passive Eintracht, it was initially enough for the Dortmunders to keep the ball in their own ranks for a long time and consistently secure their own goal. However, they again capitalized on the speed of Adeyemi and Malen. Malen used Adeyemi's pass to score his second goal. This finally broke the resistance of the Hessians./bue/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
