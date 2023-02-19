Advanced search
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH

(BVB)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:06 2023-02-17 am EST
4.270 EUR   -0.56%
Injured during goal preparation: Dortmund's Adeyemi threatens retirement
DP
BVB takes advantage of Bayern's slip: title race closer than it has been for a long time
DP
Quarter-final clash in DFB Cup: RB Leipzig vs. BVB
DP
BVB takes advantage of Bayern's slip: title race closer than it has been for a long time

02/19/2023 | 03:54pm EST
DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - "BVB is back," intoned Dortmund fans after the 4-1 (2-0) win over Hertha BSC. And not only that: the excitement in the Bundesliga title race is also back after years of boredom. Borussia Dortmund took advantage of FC Bayern's slip-up and drew level on points with the leaders and 1. FC Union Berlin. "We all have a desire for titles. Our goal is to continue to be successful," said BVB captain Marco Reus on streaming service DAZN.

Four days after the 1:0 in the Champions League against Chelsea FC, BVB again showed its strong form and underpinned its claims as Bayern challengers with goals worth seeing. Karim Adeyemi with his heel (27th minute), Donyell Malen (31st), Reus (76th) with a dream free kick and Julian Brandt (90th) scored for BVB.

Dortmund won its eighth competitive match in a row. "It's a nice feeling to extend the series," said Brandt. However, the mood was depressed by the injury to Adeyemi, who had to be substituted already in the first half. "He probably won't be available to us for the next few games," said coach Edin Terzic.

The question of the German champion has not been as open as it is this year for a long time. The fact that three teams are tied at the top has never happened at such a late stage in the season since the introduction of the three-point standings in 1995, according to data service provider Opta. "You can just see that you can't let up an inch, otherwise it will be difficult," Reus said. There are only five points between industry leaders Bayern and Eintracht Frankfurt in sixth place. Terzic cautioned, however, "We're not at the finish line yet, so we'll stay humble and modest there."

The guests from Berlin can only dream of such table regions. Hertha suffered a setback in the relegation battle and is second to last in the table. The only goal for Sandro Schwarz's team was scored by Lucas Tousart (46th) in front of 81,365 spectators at the sold-out Dortmund Stadium. "We really threw everything into it, threw ourselves into every duel again," said Marco Richter. "Unfortunately, those are then the little key moments that were missing, and the consistency in finishing." Coach Sandro Schwarz saw "a lot of positive things. That's the way we're going to stay on it."

Terzic relied on rotation at BVB. Among others, Reus and Mats Hummels were new in the starting eleven. At first, however, no one was able to make an appearance. Shortly after kickoff, referee Harm Osmers interrupted the game because dense pyrotechnic smoke was wafting through the stadium from the block of Hertha fans. After the restart, the Berliners had the first chance. However, Jessic Ngankam aimed a bit too high from the edge of the penalty area.

Dortmund needed a while to get into the game. Although Borussia took control of the game, BVB did not really become dangerous for a long time. Until the 27th minute, when Reus moved into the penalty area from the right, served Adeyemi, and the German international scored with his first Dortmund goal opportunity with an impressive heel.

Now BVB really got going. Adeyemi ignited the turbo on the left flank, served Malen and it was 2:0. During the goal preparation, however, Adeyemi injured himself. The 21-year-old grabbed his left rear thigh and had to be substituted. "Obviously it doesn't look good, but we'll wait and see," Terzic said. "We hope it won't be too long." Dortmund fans supported Adeyemi with loud chants and then switched into party mode. "Who will be German champions? BVB Borussia," the supporters chanted euphorically.

However, the game was not yet decided. Shortly after halftime, Hertha caught BVB off guard. Tousart's follow-up goal gave the Capitals hope. In terms of the result, the game remained open until Reus scored late on to make it 3:1, but Dortmund did not allow itself to be upset in the long term. BVB remained superior and defensively stable and added the fourth goal through Brandt./the/DP/zDE0005493092b


© dpa-AFX 2023
