    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH

(BVB)
2023-03-07
4.394 EUR   -0.05%
BVB voices frustration: referee criticized
DP
Trouble over penalty: Havertz destroys Dortmund's Champions League dreams
DP
BVB continues to soar: 2:1 in top match against Leipzig
DP
BVB voices frustration: referee criticized

03/08/2023
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marius Wolf was inconsolable. With a frown, Dortmund's unlucky player commented on the key scene in the Bundesliga soccer team's eighth-final exit in the Champions League. "All in all, it's very annoying. It's not intentional, I don't go to the ball, I have my arm to my body and I still turn away," said the Dortmund full-back, describing referee Danny Makkelie's much-discussed handball decision after his team's 0:2 (0:1) defeat at Chelsea FC. The German international Kay Havertz (53rd minute) used the penalty kick at the second attempt for the preliminary decision. The referee's lack of tact further infuriated Wolf: "He didn't let me talk to him. I at least wanted him to explain. Especially with such a decision."

After a cross from Ben Chilwell, the ball had jumped to Wolf's slightly splayed arm, which Makkelie only penalized with a penalty after the video assistant intervened. Havertz put the shot on the inside post, but was allowed to retake it because some BVB players had moved too early into the penalty area. The referee did not take into account the fact that Chelsea professional Chilwell had run into the penalty area even earlier. This prompted Emre Can in particular to speak out clearly: "In the end, we lost undeservedly, also because of the referee. We play here at Stamford Bridge, maybe he's afraid of the fans, but then UEFA should send another ref. It hurts extremely that we are eliminated because of a ref."

TV pundit and BVB advisor Matthias Sammer expressed his displeasure in similarly clear terms on Amazon Prime Video: "The penalty and the replay. That is a solid scandal. I don't need a rules watchdog to come along either. Makkelie is a very, very arrogant person," complained the former Dortmund pro.

The fact that Makkelie at least acted in accordance with the rules in his decision to have the penalty kick retaken was lost in the general excitement. In general, the criticism of the Dutchman was only of limited use in explaining Dortmund's annoying knockout. After all, BVB - in contrast to the successful weeks before with ten competitive match victories in a row - offered a despondent performance, especially on the offensive. For example, Raheem Sterling (44th) had leveled Dortmund's 1-0 lead from the first leg with his goal shortly before the break. "We were simply too passive in the first half. We lacked penetrating power in the front third. If we are honest with ourselves, we can be happy with the 0:1 at the break," admitted center back Nico Schlotterbeck and summed up the dilemma: "More would have been possible."/bue/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
