  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Borussia Dortmund GmbH
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH

(BVB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:09:21 2023-05-29 am EDT
4.248 EUR   -27.76%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BVB youngster Bellingham is 'player of the season'

05/29/2023 | 05:58am EDT
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund 's Jude Bellingham has been voted "Player of the Season." The German Football League (DFL) and BVB announced on Whit Monday that the 19-year-old midfielder received the most votes from fans, clubs and experts in the "Team of the Season" poll. "I can't believe that at all. This kind of award actually always goes to the players who score the most goals and give the most assists," Bellingham commented, "It's probably one of the awards I'm most proud of since I've been playing at this club."

In his third year in the Bundesliga, Bellingham appeared in 31 of the 34 Bundesliga games and played the most Bundesliga minutes of any Dortmund player (2693). The England international also had the most shots on goal at BVB (65), with eight goals and four assists for a total of twelve direct contributions. In addition, he fought the fourth most duels in the league and won the most duels (482 out of 849). "At just 19 years old, he was one of Borussia Dortmund's leaders and outstanding players," the statement said.

Whether Bellingham will remain in the Bundesliga, however, is unlikely. He is reportedly close to a move to Real Madrid./bue/DP/men


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
05:58aBVB youngster Bellingham is 'player of the season'
DP
05:18aBorussia Dortmund collapse - Bundesliga title gambled away
DP
01:06aRaphael Guerreiro leaves Borussia Dortmund
DP
05/28'Bild': Guerreiro leaves Borussia Dortmund
DP
05/28Team meeting instead of title party: BVB mourns miss..
DP
05/28Sports director Kehl: BVB will 'attack again'
DP
05/27FC Bayern champions after drama final, Schalke relegated
DP
05/27Dortmund in shock: BVB squanders championship against Mainz
DP
05/27No championship title for BVB: Terzic cries in front of th..
DP
05/27FC Bayern soccer champion again
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 402 M 430 M 430 M
Net income 2023 6,25 M 6,69 M 6,69 M
Net cash 2023 58,1 M 62,1 M 62,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 98,0x
Yield 2023 0,51%
Capitalization 649 M 695 M 695 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
EV / Sales 2024 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 913
Free-Float 67,9%
Managers and Directors
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhold Lunow President, Treasurer & Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Treß CFO, MD-Finance, Organization, Legal & IR
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robin Steden Head-Compliance & Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH58.75%695
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.28.57%95 700
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.40.71%62 800
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-8.46%20 347
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.9.99%14 272
VAIL RESORTS, INC.1.28%9 736
