BVB youngster Bellingham is 'player of the season'

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund 's Jude Bellingham has been voted "Player of the Season." The German Football League (DFL) and BVB announced on Whit Monday that the 19-year-old midfielder received the most votes from fans, clubs and experts in the "Team of the Season" poll. "I can't believe that at all. This kind of award actually always goes to the players who score the most goals and give the most assists," Bellingham commented, "It's probably one of the awards I'm most proud of since I've been playing at this club."

In his third year in the Bundesliga, Bellingham appeared in 31 of the 34 Bundesliga games and played the most Bundesliga minutes of any Dortmund player (2693). The England international also had the most shots on goal at BVB (65), with eight goals and four assists for a total of twelve direct contributions. In addition, he fought the fourth most duels in the league and won the most duels (482 out of 849). "At just 19 years old, he was one of Borussia Dortmund's leaders and outstanding players," the statement said.

Whether Bellingham will remain in the Bundesliga, however, is unlikely. He is reportedly close to a move to Real Madrid./bue/DP/men