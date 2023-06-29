DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Bundesliga soccer club Borussia Dortmund has signed Spanish junior international Ousmane Diallo, 16, according to a report in German newspaper Bild. The club still has to officially submit the minor's application to FIFA and the world governing body then officially confirm the transfer, but that is considered a formality.

The left winger last played in the youth of the Spanish second division club Deportivo Alavés and is considered one of the greatest talents in Spain. Accordingly, Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid and FC Barcelona also wanted to bring Diallo into their youth academies. For the German vice-champion, it is the next coup of the top talent department founded in 2018./deg/DP/he