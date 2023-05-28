'Bild': Guerreiro leaves Borussia Dortmund

DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - The decision on the future of Dortmund professional soccer player Raphael Guerreiro has been made, according to information from the newspaper "Bild". According to the report, the 29-year-old Portuguese international will leave the Bundesliga runners-up. The newspaper reports that the 2016 European champion was said to have been seen off by sporting director Sebastian Kehl, managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke and coach Edin Terzic at an end-of-season team meeting on Sunday. There has been no confirmation from the club so far.

A change would not come as a surprise. Photos were recently seen on the Internet showing Guerreiro packing boxes. In addition, the technician's contract expires this summer after seven years in the BVB jersey. He is said to have rejected an offer from the Revierclub to extend for another two years. According to media speculation, Atlético Madrid is interested in signing the left-back, who was most recently deployed in Dortmund's midfield./bue/DP/he