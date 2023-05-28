Advanced search
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH

(BVB)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:40:31 2023-05-26 am EDT
5.880 EUR   +2.44%
11:21a'Bild': Guerreiro leaves Borussia Dortmund
DP
08:26aTeam meeting instead of title party: BVB mourns missed championship chance
DP
02:33aSports director Kehl: BVB will 'attack again'
DP
'Bild': Guerreiro leaves Borussia Dortmund

05/28/2023 | 11:21am EDT
DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - The decision on the future of Dortmund professional soccer player Raphael Guerreiro has been made, according to information from the newspaper "Bild". According to the report, the 29-year-old Portuguese international will leave the Bundesliga runners-up. The newspaper reports that the 2016 European champion was said to have been seen off by sporting director Sebastian Kehl, managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke and coach Edin Terzic at an end-of-season team meeting on Sunday. There has been no confirmation from the club so far.

A change would not come as a surprise. Photos were recently seen on the Internet showing Guerreiro packing boxes. In addition, the technician's contract expires this summer after seven years in the BVB jersey. He is said to have rejected an offer from the Revierclub to extend for another two years. According to media speculation, Atlético Madrid is interested in signing the left-back, who was most recently deployed in Dortmund's midfield./bue/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 402 M 430 M 430 M
Net income 2023 6,25 M 6,69 M 6,69 M
Net cash 2023 58,1 M 62,1 M 62,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 98,0x
Yield 2023 0,51%
Capitalization 649 M 695 M 695 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
EV / Sales 2024 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 913
Free-Float 67,9%
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,88 €
Average target price 5,57 €
Spread / Average Target -5,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhold Lunow President, Treasurer & Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Treß CFO, MD-Finance, Organization, Legal & IR
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robin Steden Head-Compliance & Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH58.75%695
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.28.57%95 700
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.40.71%62 800
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-9.27%20 347
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.9.99%14 272
VAIL RESORTS, INC.1.28%9 736
