'Bild': Reus to stay at Dortmund for another year

DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Captain Marco Reus will play another year for Borussia Dortmund, according to a media report. According to information from the "Bild" newspaper, a contract extension for the 33-year-old until 2024 is a mere formality. In return, however, the international would have to accept heavy financial losses and would only earn slightly more than half of his previous income per year in the future.

Reus, who scored eight goals in competitive matches this season and set up seven, had disappointed in the important games at Bayern Munich (2:4) and in the DFB Cup at RB Leipzig (0:2) and was only substituted in the 74th minute on Saturday against Union Berlin (2:1).

Reus was born in Dortmund and played for BVB as a youth player from 1995 to 2005. After stints with Rot Weiss Ahlen and Borussia Mönchengladbach, he returned in 2012 and has played continuously for Borussia ever since. In 2017 and 2021, he won the DFB Cup./sho/DP/he