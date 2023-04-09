Advanced search
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH

(BVB)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:21 2023-04-06 am EDT
3.880 EUR   -0.77%
09:15a'Bild': Reus to stay at Dortmund for another year
DP
04/07BVB coach Terzic combative: 'We're really getting hit in the face right now'.
DP
04/05WDH/2:0 for Leipzig: Dortmund flies out of the cup
DP
'Bild': Reus to stay at Dortmund for another year

04/09/2023 | 09:15am EDT
DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Captain Marco Reus will play another year for Borussia Dortmund, according to a media report. According to information from the "Bild" newspaper, a contract extension for the 33-year-old until 2024 is a mere formality. In return, however, the international would have to accept heavy financial losses and would only earn slightly more than half of his previous income per year in the future.

Reus, who scored eight goals in competitive matches this season and set up seven, had disappointed in the important games at Bayern Munich (2:4) and in the DFB Cup at RB Leipzig (0:2) and was only substituted in the 74th minute on Saturday against Union Berlin (2:1).

Reus was born in Dortmund and played for BVB as a youth player from 1995 to 2005. After stints with Rot Weiss Ahlen and Borussia Mönchengladbach, he returned in 2012 and has played continuously for Borussia ever since. In 2017 and 2021, he won the DFB Cup./sho/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 402 M 439 M 439 M
Net income 2023 6,25 M 6,82 M 6,82 M
Net cash 2023 46,7 M 50,9 M 50,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 64,7x
Yield 2023 0,77%
Capitalization 428 M 467 M 467 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
EV / Sales 2024 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 905
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Duration : Period :
Borussia Dortmund GmbH Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,88 €
Average target price 5,57 €
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhold Lunow President, Treasurer & Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Treß CFO, MD-Finance, Organization, Legal & IR
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robin Steden Head-Compliance & Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH4.75%467
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.28.21%97 278
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.20.41%57 231
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED9.42%24 321
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.4.68%14 062
VAIL RESORTS, INC.-1.46%9 472
