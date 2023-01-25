Borussia Dortmund GmbH : Moses Otuali joins U23s from HSV

The Borussia Dortmund U23s have reacted to the departure of Moritz Broschinski to VfL Bochum and signed Moses Otuali from Hamburger SV. The 20-year-old centre-forward has signed a contract until 30/06/2025.

Otuali came through the youth ranks at Eimsbütteler TV and then represented Nettelnburg, Erzgebirge Aue and VfL Wolfsburg at youth level, before returning to Hamburg in the summer of 2021 and leading the line for the HSV reserves. He scored 13 goals and notched four assists across 29 appearances for the Red Shorts.

"We didn't actually want to sign Moses until the summer and and are all the more delighted that the move has worked out now given the departure of Moritz Broschinski to VfL Bochum. Moses will help us straightaway with his goal threat and speed," said Ingo Preuss, the sporting director of the U23s.