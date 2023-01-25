Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Borussia Dortmund GmbH
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH

(BVB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:05:56 2023-01-25 pm EST
4.149 EUR   +0.90%
01:05pBVB sports director Kehl on Bellingham: 'No inquiries at the moment'
DP
01/24BVB coach Terzic takes a relaxed view of speculation about Reus
DP
01/24BVB wants to overcome away weakness - Terzic: 'Urgently improve'
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Borussia Dortmund GmbH : Moses Otuali joins U23s from HSV

01/25/2023 | 02:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Borussia Dortmund U23s have reacted to the departure of Moritz Broschinski to VfL Bochum and signed Moses Otuali from Hamburger SV. The 20-year-old centre-forward has signed a contract until 30/06/2025.

Otuali came through the youth ranks at Eimsbütteler TV and then represented Nettelnburg, Erzgebirge Aue and VfL Wolfsburg at youth level, before returning to Hamburg in the summer of 2021 and leading the line for the HSV reserves. He scored 13 goals and notched four assists across 29 appearances for the Red Shorts.

"We didn't actually want to sign Moses until the summer and and are all the more delighted that the move has worked out now given the departure of Moritz Broschinski to VfL Bochum. Moses will help us straightaway with his goal threat and speed," said Ingo Preuss, the sporting director of the U23s.

Attachments

Disclaimer

BV Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 19:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
01:05pBVB sports director Kehl on Bellingham: 'No inquiri..
DP
01/24BVB coach Terzic takes a relaxed view of speculation about Reus
DP
01/24BVB wants to overcome away weakness - Terzic: 'Urge..
DP
01/23Many goals conceded, many doubts: BVB defense remains p..
DP
01/22Spectacle at Haller comeback - BVB beats Augsburg 4..
DP
01/22Haller comeback: BVB fights for victory against FC Augsburg
DP
01/22After a long period of suffering: Bundesliga comeback f..
DP
01/22Haller in BVB squad - Without Reus against Augsburg
DP
01/22Moukoko stays after all: contract with BVB until 2026
DP
01/22Report: RB Leipzig interested in signing Reus
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 402 M 438 M 438 M
Net income 2023 6,25 M 6,81 M 6,81 M
Net cash 2023 46,7 M 50,9 M 50,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 68,5x
Yield 2023 0,73%
Capitalization 453 M 494 M 494 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
EV / Sales 2024 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 896
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Duration : Period :
Borussia Dortmund GmbH Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,11 €
Average target price 5,60 €
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhold Lunow President, Treasurer & Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Treß CFO, MD-Finance, Organization, Legal & IR
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robin Steden Head-Compliance & Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH11.02%494
CHINA SPORTS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-3.67%1 190
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.-2.59%847
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE0.00%276
AFC AJAX NV-1.38%214
ALLOT LTD.6.40%137