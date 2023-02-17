Borussia Dortmund GmbH : Special jersey auction for the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

The recent earthquake in the Turkey-Syria border region is already one of the worst natural disasters of the last hundred years. Ten days on, the death toll has risen to more than 42,000. Borussia Dortmund is still deeply shocked by the impacts and the images from the affected areas.

In order to help the people in south-eastern Turkey and north-western Syria, which has been ravaged by civil war, BVB has decided at short notice to auction off the new special jerseys worn by all players on Sunday against Hertha BSC (via MatchWornShirt). A first campaign of this kind already took place as part of the match against Werder Bremen. Both clubs agreed to auction off all the jerseys worn, likewise for charitable purposes.

Borussia Dortmund would once again like to call on fans to do their part and send donations to help people in Turkey and Syria. An organisation we trust is medico international.

The account for donations:

MEDICO

Reference: Nothilfe Erdbeben

medico international e.V.

IBAN: DE69 4306 0967 1018 8350 02

BIC: GENODEM1GLS

GLS Bank

All proceeds will go towards immediate earthquake relief.