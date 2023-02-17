Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Borussia Dortmund GmbH
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH

(BVB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:42:04 2023-02-17 pm EST
4.258 EUR   -0.84%
08:48aBorussia Dortmund makes more profit
DP
06:02aBorussia Dortmund Gmbh & Co. Kgaa : Borussia Dortmund reports preliminary figures for the first half (H1) of the 2022/2023 financial year
EQ
02/15Adeyemi dream goal lets BVB cheer: home win against Chelsea
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Borussia Dortmund GmbH : Special jersey auction for the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

02/17/2023 | 12:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The recent earthquake in the Turkey-Syria border region is already one of the worst natural disasters of the last hundred years. Ten days on, the death toll has risen to more than 42,000. Borussia Dortmund is still deeply shocked by the impacts and the images from the affected areas.

In order to help the people in south-eastern Turkey and north-western Syria, which has been ravaged by civil war, BVB has decided at short notice to auction off the new special jerseys worn by all players on Sunday against Hertha BSC (via MatchWornShirt). A first campaign of this kind already took place as part of the match against Werder Bremen. Both clubs agreed to auction off all the jerseys worn, likewise for charitable purposes.

Borussia Dortmund would once again like to call on fans to do their part and send donations to help people in Turkey and Syria. An organisation we trust is medico international.

The account for donations:

MEDICO
Reference: Nothilfe Erdbeben
medico international e.V.
IBAN: DE69 4306 0967 1018 8350 02
BIC: GENODEM1GLS
GLS Bank

All proceeds will go towards immediate earthquake relief.

Attachments

Disclaimer

BV Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 17:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
08:48aBorussia Dortmund makes more profit
DP
06:02aBorussia Dortmund Gmbh & Co. Kgaa : Borussia Dortmund reports preliminary figures for the ..
EQ
02/15Adeyemi dream goal lets BVB cheer: home win against Ch..
DP
02/15Ryerson sees BVB advantage: 'Are already well-rehearsed'.
DP
02/14Borussia Dortmund hosts Chelsea in the Champions League
DP
02/14Terzic: Difficult BVB preparation after Chelsea transfers
DP
02/12BVB hopeful Brandt: Suddenly a leading player in the talent squad
DP
02/09Winter transfers generate record spending
DP
02/09Super League developers present further principles
DP
02/09About fight to success: BVB ends mentality debate
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 402 M 429 M 429 M
Net income 2023 6,25 M 6,67 M 6,67 M
Net cash 2023 46,7 M 49,9 M 49,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 71,6x
Yield 2023 0,70%
Capitalization 474 M 506 M 506 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
EV / Sales 2024 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 896
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Duration : Period :
Borussia Dortmund GmbH Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,29 €
Average target price 5,60 €
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhold Lunow President, Treasurer & Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Treß CFO, MD-Finance, Organization, Legal & IR
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robin Steden Head-Compliance & Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH15.93%506
CHINA SPORTS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.4.24%1 273
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A.-5.12%809
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE0.00%271
AFC AJAX NV6.42%227
ALLOT LTD.1.74%131